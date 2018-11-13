Grim calculus: Coroners search for those killed in wildfire
Gillian Flaccus, Associated Press
A member of the Sacramento County Coroner's office looks for human remains in the rubble of a house burned at the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif.
Photo: John Locher, AP
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The blue of an unfurled body bag has become a gut-wrenching splash of color in the Northern California town leveled by a wildfire.
Coroner search teams, many accompanied by a chaplain, have fanned out across Paradise and visited dozens of addresses that belong to people reported missing since the fire Thursday.
Crews have already recovered remains of more than two dozen people.
When a body is found, a call goes out, yellow police tape goes up — and the blue body bag arrives. In many cases, there is almost nothing left. The long bag looks almost empty as it's carefully carried out of the ruins and placed in a black hearse.