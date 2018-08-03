Green thumbs up from Democrat after House speaker cuts lawn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Democratic voter decided the grass was greener supporting the Republican candidate in her district — who happens to be powerful state House Speaker Tim Moore — when he surprised her with mowing her lawn.

Gwendolyn Feemster of Kings Mountain says Moore visited her house last weekend with campaign fliers. Moore is seeking re-election to his local district.

The Shelby Star reports Feemster asked Moore what he had done for Kings Mountain and joked he could help her by cutting the grass. Illness and other factors prevent her from doing it.

The newspaper says Feemster came home the next day and found Moore mowing. Moore says he figured had time to help someone.

Feemster is a registered Democrat but says she now plans to support Moore in November.