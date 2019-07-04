Great weather for fireworks, parades, grilling in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Several hundred African asylum seekers are enjoying their first Fourth of July with an ice cream social at a famous lighthouse in Maine.

A bus company is providing transportation from a makeshift shelter at the Portland Expo to Fort Williams Park, home to the Portland Head Light, in nearby Cape Elizabeth. The newcomers will be treated to ice cream, kite flying, face painting and soccer.

Across the state, Fourth of July events included parades, road races and pancake breakfasts as the state enjoyed temperatures that soared into the 80s.

The largest of the celebrations is in Maine's largest city where the Portland Symphony Orchestra was returning after a one-year hiatus. About 50,000 people typically attend the Stars and Stripes Spectacular on the Eastern Promenade. Hundreds more watch from boats.