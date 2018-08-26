Grayling's planned Northern Market gets $250K state grant

GRAYLING, Mich. (AP) — The northern Michigan city of Grayling is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help build a "food hub" that will put commercial kitchens, vendor spaces, a restaurant and a farmers' market under one roof.

The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development recently approved the funding, which will help pay for engineering and development plans as well as bidding and construction documents for the Northern Market.

Officials say completion of the documents is critical to expedite development of the 53,500-square-foot structure. The $9.1 million Northern Market is expected to create at least 14 jobs.

Planners say it will be a shopping and tourist destination with a location on the Interstate 75 business loop that will offer easy shipping access between markets in northern and southern Michigan.