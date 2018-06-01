Grant to help people suffering from gambling addictions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A nearly $5,000 grant will support efforts to help people in New Hampshire suffering from gambling addictions.

The New Hampshire Council on Problem Gambling received the grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

The council, a private, nonprofit group started in 1996, estimates about 20,000 New Hampshire residents suffer from a gambling addiction.

It provides information, education, advocacy and prevention services and referrals to treatment for problem gambling.