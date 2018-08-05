Granger on Film / Skyscraper collapses and is flimsy

At first glance, it would seem as if all the elements were in place: the world’s tallest building is on fire with thousands of people trapped inside, including the family of a former FBI agent with a prosthetic leg, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Will Sawyer (Johnson) is devoted to his ex-naval surgeon wife Sarah (Neve Campbell) and their young twins (McKenna Roberts, Noah Cottell) who have temporarily moved to Hong Kong to join him in the skyscraper called the Pearl, a structure that’s three times as tall as the Empire State Building.

Assessing the Pearl’s safety protocols, Sawyer’s up for the job as chief of security. According to billionaire owner Zhao Long Ji (Chin Han), it’s not only the highest but safest, self-sustaining structure in the world — thanks to modern technology.

Sounds a bit ominous, doesn’t it?

Sure enough, a bunch of bad guys, led by international terrorist Kores Bortha (Rolland Moller), want something locked up in Zhao Long Ji’s penthouse safe. Much skullduggery follows, leaving Sawyer on the outside as a raging fire traps his family on the inside.

Three cheers for a crane and duct tape!

Sketchily written and generically directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who helmed Johnson in the buddy comedy “Central Intelligence,” it’s yet another adrenaline-propelled showcase for the versatility of the steadfast action star.

On the Granger Movie Gauge of 1 to 10, “Skyscraper” collapses with a flimsy 5, a cliché-clogged calamity.