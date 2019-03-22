Grammy-winning singer Jason Isbell brings new fest home

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Grammy winning Alabama native Jason Isbell is bringing a new musical festival to the Shoals area.

The first-ever ShoalsFest is set for Oct. 5 and will feature performances by Isbell and The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Amanda Shires — his wife — on the event's main stage. A second stage lineup will be announced soon.

Al.com reports ShoalsFest will take place at McFarland Park in Florence. Only 5,000 tickets are available. A special pre-sale for Alabama residents will take place Saturday at Birmingham's Seasick Records and at Muscle Shoals' Counts Brothers Music.

Tickets, starting at $60, go on sale fully at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25.

In a news release, the Green Hill native says he's always wanted to bring a music festival to the Shoals. He says he's excited about the project.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews