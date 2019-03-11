Governor may block right-to-work ordinances in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill is headed to the governor that would prohibit local governments from enacting right-to-work ordinances that prevent employees from being required to join a union or pay union fees.

The Senate on Sunday voted 23-19 to approve the bill from Democratic Reps. Daymon Ely of Corrales and Andrea Romero of Santa Fe. Republicans and three Democrats opposed it.

Ordinances have been approved by several counties in New Mexico that prevent employees from being required to join a union or pay union fees. The proposed legislation asserts the state's exclusive jurisdiction. Union leaders contend the local ordinances create confusion and are undermining the labor groups.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining.