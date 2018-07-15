Governor forum planned on climate change challenges

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Candidates for governor will be asked what Connecticut should be doing to address the challenges of climate change.

A coalition of state environmental groups, which includes the Connecticut Sierra Club chapter, 350 CT and the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, is holding a forum on the subject Monday night at Trinity College in Hartford. The event is free and open to the public.

Ann Gadwah, political chair of the Sierra Club chapter, says Connecticut "has a real chance to be on the front lines of the fight against climate change" and the state's next governor "should be leading that charge."

The two Democratic candidates, Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim, and Libertarian Rod Hanscomb and Independent Oz Griebel, will participate. It's unclear if any of the five GOP candidates will participate.