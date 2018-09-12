Governor candidates Stefanowski, Lamont set for 1st debate

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The two major party candidates for Connecticut governor are squaring off in a debate for the first time Wednesday night.

The event featuring Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski is taking place at the Garde Arts Center in New London at 7 p.m.

The two candidates - both of them businessmen who have never held elected office - each won their primary elections last month.

Stefanowski, of Madison, has worked as an executive at major firms, including General Electric and UBS Investment Bank. Lamont, of Greenwich, founded a company that built telecommunications systems for college campuses.

The debate is sponsored by The Day and WTNH-TV.

Independent candidate Oz Griebel faced Lamont in the only other debate held since the primary. Stefanowski did not participate.