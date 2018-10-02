Governor, GOP challenger face off at Trebek-hosted forum

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's Democratic governor and his Republican challenger are meeting in the candidates' only formal appearance together in the fall campaign.

Gov. Tom Wolf and GOP nominee Scott Wagner are on stage with moderator Alex Trebek, the "Jeopardy!" host at Monday night's annual Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner in Hershey being attended by about 1,700 people.

Wolf is leading Wagner in polls and fundraising, and agreed to just one head-to-head encounter while Wagner has accused Wolf of rejecting more than a dozen debate invitations. The 45-minute event is billed as a conversational-style format, rather than a more traditional debate format.

Wolf is seeking a second term in the Nov. 6 election. Wagner served four years in the state Senate, resigning in June, and runs a $75 million waste-hauling business.