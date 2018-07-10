Gov signs bill to protect groundwater in New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill to help protect New Hampshire's groundwater.

The bill would require the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to review groundwater standards for two chemical contaminants and set standards for two others by Jan. 1, 2019. It also requires the department to set drinking water maximum contaminant levels for the chemicals and surface water standards.

The chemicals are known as PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, and PFHxS.

The bill had bipartisan support, including people exposed to contaminated water at the city of Portsmouth's now-closed Haven well. Testing showed they had high levels PFHxS. PFNA has been found at high levels in Berry's Brook in Greenland adjacent the Coakley landfill, a Superfund cleanup site.

Sununu signed the bill Tuesday.