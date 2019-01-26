Gov. Lamont picks technology expert to be a commissioner

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has picked a technology expert to help streamline the state's business functions.

Lamont is nominating Josh Geballe, of Guilford, to lead the Department of Administrative Services.

His nomination will be sent to the General Assembly. Lamont's office says Geballe will begin serving as the commissioner-designate by March 1.

Geballe lectures at the Yale School of Management. He previously worked in leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Core Informatics and IBM.

Lamont says he wants Geballe to use his information technology and business management background to modernize IT systems and procurement processes.

Among its functions, the Department of Administrative Services is responsible for the state's information technology infrastructure, the design and construction of state facilities, human resources and the procurement of goods and services for public purposes.