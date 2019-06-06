https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Gorilla-Ndume-s-return-to-Cincinnati-Zoo-delayed-13944928.php
Gorilla Ndume's return to Cincinnati Zoo delayed
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio zoo's effort to get a male silverback gorilla back from a California group it loaned him to in 1991 is on hold for the moment.
Documents in federal court in San Francisco show that The Gorilla Foundation balked at a June 4 return requested by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, saying Ndume (nnn-DOO'-may) has a bacterial infection that could worsen during a stressful move.
U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg urged the two sides in an order Wednesday to agree on a date, but reminded the California group that his decision that Ndume be returned has already been made and should be done no later than June 30.
Ndume was loaned as a companion to Koko, the gorilla famed for learning sign language who died last year.
