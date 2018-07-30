Good Samaritans rescue driver who crashed into river

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A group of good Samaritans in Massachusetts are being praised for rescuing an elderly driver who crashed into the Merrimack River.

Debbie Margosian tells WCVB-TV she was recording her husband fishing at Cashman Park in Newburyport Sunday afternoon when a car careened into the river. Margosian says the driver looked like he was in shock as his vehicle sank into the river.

A group of people jumped into the river, pulled the man out of his vehicle and helped him to shore.

The man refused medical attention when first responders arrived at the scene. His car was later towed from the river.

