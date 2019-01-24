Glowing ice sculpture lights up yard in western Michigan

Icicles grow on Todd Pilczuk's glowing ice sculpture in the backyard of his Nunica, Mich. home, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Pilczuk says he was inspired by YouTube videos of similar creations to make the sculpture using PVC pipe, a sprinkler head and cables connected to the ground. LED lights make the sculpture glow different colors at night. He says the ice on the roughly 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) structure has grown to more than 15-feet (4.6-meters) tall since the weekend. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) less Icicles grow on Todd Pilczuk's glowing ice sculpture in the backyard of his Nunica, Mich. home, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Pilczuk says he was inspired by YouTube videos of similar creations to make the ... more Photo: Cory Morse, AP Photo: Cory Morse, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Glowing ice sculpture lights up yard in western Michigan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NUNICA, Mich. (AP) — A man's glowing ice sculpture is lighting up his yard in western Michigan.

Todd Pilczuk tells MLive.com he was inspired by YouTube videos of similar creations to make the sculpture outside his home in Nunica using PVC pipe, a sprinkler head and cables connected to the ground.

Pilczuk tells WXMI-TV that it took him about two days to make.

LED lights make the sculpture glow different colors at night. He says the ice on the roughly 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) structure has grown to more than 15-feet (4.6-meters) tall since the weekend.