Girl, 4, struck by lifeguard truck on California beach

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a lifeguard truck has run over a 4-year-old girl on a San Diego-area beach.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in Coronado.

There's no immediate word on the girl's condition.

City Fire Chief Jim Lydon tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that lifeguards were patrolling in a pickup truck that maneuvered around a berm near Dog Beach.

Lydon says the truck came around the back of the berm and hit a girl crouched in the sand that the lifeguards hadn't seen.

Lydon says the truck went over the top of the girl with both tires on the driver's side.

Lifeguards and then paramedics provided aid until the girl was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the accident.