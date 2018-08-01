Get to know... Luciana Araujo, body wax shop owner









NEW CANAAN — Luciana Araujo, who hails from the capital of Brazil, has been in the waxing business since she was 11 years old.

“It’s so popular in Brazil and I just started doing it at that age,” Araujo, 46, said in the white-walled reception area of her soon-to-open locale, Braziliant Body Waxing, on 80 Main St.

This is Araujo’s second location in Connecticut; her first locale is on 590 Danbury Road in Ridgefield.

“It’s her goal to expand,” Michael Noonan, Araujo’s partner and manager of the New Canaan location said. “She loves to wax and I’m excited to start this place in this great town.”

Araujo, who is pursuing her own American Dream, talks about her experiences and future goals.

Q: This is your second store. Why in New Canaan?

A: I think that most of my clientele is from this area, Stamford and even New York City. I have a lot of people from this area so they travel from everywhere to go to Ridgefield and I’m thinking that this is a good area to grow my business and my second location.

Q: Why do people come to Braziliant?

A: They come to get waxed because I do full body wax -- from head to toe. I have a lot of guys, too, and I’m the only one in Connecticut to do male Brazilian (wax), nobody else does that here.

It’s not only the wax but I help a lot of people who come me and I’m kind of a psychologist and I help them a little bit. I tell them about my life and my experience and I have had clients for the past 15 years. I want people to come here and feel comfortable.

Q: Is this locale like the one in Ridgefield? How long have you been in this business?

A: It’s almost the same, this one has a bit more space.

I used to live in Danbury when I first opened. I moved to the United States in 2004 from Brazil where I was born and raised. I started all kinds of jobs -- when you first come here you have no idea where to work but I started waxing in Brazil from a very young age, when I was 11 years old.

I’ve been in the waxing business for 36 years. I just recently moved to Ridgefield about four years ago.

Q: What are your business goals?

A: My goal is to do franchising one day. I have the location in Ridgefield and now the one here but for one to have a franchise you have to have good credibility, have two or three locations. This is a way of getting there.

I’ve been doing this for 36 years and I love my job. I’m hoping to grow more -- Noonan is my partner -- and he’s smart and helps me because I can’t handle everything by myself. He’s doing great and he believes in my business. They both take a little longer for people to know we’re here but I believe in my job so much and I love what I do.

Q: Why Connecticut? It’s so far from Brazil.

A: I was married before and my husband had family here. I finished college in Brazil and sold my house and everything in it to move to the United States. I sold everything for a quarter of the price, even my house that I had built from scratch.

Q: What made you decide to do that?

A: I love my country but when you have children, you think about them all the time and I want to give them the opportunity and a better life for them.

In Brazil, it's very sad — we’re a very rich country but there’s a lot of corruption and the school system is so terrible. If you don’t have money to send your children to a private school, forget it. The high level of drugs and crime is terrible and I don’t want to see my children struggle like I did; I want to give them the opportunities that I didn’t have in my life. like I did.

