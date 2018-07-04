Photo: Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Reigning champion Joey Chestnut eats two hot dogs at a time during the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. The defending champion broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Reigning champion Joey Chestnut, center, celebrates with Master of ceremonies George Shea, right, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, after winning the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Reigning champion Miki Sudo eats hot dogs during the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Miki Sudo holds her trophy after winning the women's annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sudo has won the contest 5 times. less
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the women's annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sudo has won the contest 5 years in a row. less
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images
Women compete during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Miki Sudo won again for her fifth year in a row.
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images
Fans dance to the music ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
2013 champion Sonia Thomas eats hot dogs during the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
People attend the Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. In 2017 winner Joey Chestnut set a Coney Island record eating 72 hot dogs. less
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images
People attend the Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. In 2017 winner Joey Chestnut set a Coney Island record eating 72 hot dogs. less
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images
The trophies and champion belts are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Hot dogs are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Lilly Kleinschmidt, 12, of Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic hot dog themed outfit to watch her mother Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Amy Nichols, left, and Jenny McGee of Baltimore, Md., came dressed and ketchup and mustard to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Brad Kleinschmidtof Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic outfit to watch his wife Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Reigning champion Joey Chestnut eats two hot dogs at a time during the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. The defending champion broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
The competitors eat hot dogs during the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Juan Rodriguez waits to compete during the in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Reigning champion Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
The judges line up ahead of the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
2013 champion Sonia Thomas eats hot dogs during the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Pablo Martinez eats two hot dogs at a time during the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
The audience watches the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
A judge counts the plates of hot dogs Joey Chestnut, left, at the end of the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Master of Ceremony George Shea, top center, announces that reigning champion Joey Chestnut, bottom center, is winning the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Max Suzuki, of Japan, eats hot dogs during the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
The audience watches the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Reigning champion Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Reigning champion Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Master of Ceremony George Shea, top center, announces that reigning champion Joey Chestnut, bottom center, is winning the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Jeremiah Bruckart, left, and Jared Johnston of the Queens borough of New York dance to the music before the start of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Hot dog hats are distributed to the fans as the enter the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
The Bunnettes practice the changing the numbers on the score cards ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Hot dogs are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP