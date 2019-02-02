Germany: Sausage museum reconsiders move to Nazi camp site

BERLIN (AP) — A German sausage museum apparently won't move to the site of a former Nazi camp for slave laborers after news of the plan triggered strong criticism.

The German Bratwurst Museum was slated to move to an area on the outskirts of the eastern town of Muehlhausen that was once a satellite site for the larger Buchenwald concentration camp. That drew criticism from Jewish leaders and others.

Uwe Keith, the head of the association that operates the museum, was quoted late Friday as telling Bild newspaper that "we definitely won't build there." He told news agency dpa the group had discovered the site's history only Wednesday and will launch a "complete re-evaluation." It had been offered the site by a private investor who bought it from the German government in 2008.