Georgia high court won't hear candidate disqualification

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal filed by a state House candidate disqualified over citizenship requirements.

A Fulton County judge last month upheld Secretary of State Brian Kemp's removal of Maria Palacios from the ballot. Kemp said Palacios didn't meet a Georgia Constitution requirement that candidates be "citizens of this state for two years." The high court on Tuesday declined to hear Palacios' appeal.

Palacios' lawsuit says she's lived in Georgia since 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2017.

The Americans Civil Liberties Union of Georgia said in a press release that the court's decision ignored the text of the Georgia Constitution.

Palacios, who was born in Mexico, was the only Democrat running for the Gainesville-area seat.

Kemp is the Republican candidate for governor.