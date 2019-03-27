Georgia House offers substitute for airport takeover bill

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia House panel has approved a plan establishing a legislative committee to oversee 10 of Georgia's major commercial airports.

It's their answer to a Senate proposal calling for a full state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that was strongly opposed by Atlanta officials.

House Transportation Committee chairman Republican Rep. Kevin Tanner said the proposal was a more "measured approach" to past procurement issues at Atlanta's airport that led to the Senate original.

The bill also bundles two other proposals: extension of a jet fuel tax exemption and a new tax on for-hire ground transportation — like taxis — for transit projects across the state.

The bill would need to pass the House and be agreed to by the Senate before it could head to the governor's desk.