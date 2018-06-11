Geoff Johns exits as president, CCO of DC Entertainment

Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, President and Chief Creative Officer at DC Entertainment Geoff Johns participates in the "Krypton" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Johns, who co-produced “Justice League,” is exiting both roles to focus on creative matters full time. Warner Bros. executive and DC’s interim head Thomas Gewecke said Monday, June 11, 2018 that Johns is launching a production company to develop a film and other projects in film, television and comic books. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, President and Chief Creative Officer at DC Entertainment Geoff Johns participates in the "Krypton" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter ... more Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Geoff Johns exits as president, CCO of DC Entertainment 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, who co-produced "Justice League," is exiting both roles to focus on creative matters full time.

Warner Bros. executive and DC's interim head Thomas Gewecke says Monday that Johns is launching a production company to develop a "Green Lantern Corps." film and other projects in film, television and comic books.

It comes a few days after the studio said that DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson had decided not to return to her post following a two-month leave.

Johns is a longtime DC Comics writer who rose through the corporate ranks and added the president title almost two years ago. He's worked on both "Aquaman" and the "Wonder Woman" sequel and helped build DC television shows like "The Flash" and "Supergirl."