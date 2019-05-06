General Assembly working through dozens of bills at deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House and Senate are trying to pass dozens of bills before a self-imposed deadline designed to winnow policy ideas with enough support from those that lack it.

The General Assembly set Thursday as the "crossover" date for this two-year session. Essentially any measure unrelated to taxes or spending that doesn't pass one chamber by then is considered dead through 2020. There are exceptions and ways around the rule.

The House is trying to finish its pre-crossover work by Tuesday. On Monday the chamber approved measures regulating zip line and aerial ropes course operators and creating new crimes against drug dealers whose clients die by taking controlled substances. After some parliamentary maneuvers, the House defeated a measure allowing electronic license-plate readers in state highway rights of way.