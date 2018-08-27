Gas prices up slightly heading into holiday weekend

BOSTON (AP) — Motorists traveling over the Labor Day weekend in Massachusetts will be paying a bit more for gas.

AAA Northeast said Monday its latest survey finds self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.84 per gallon in Massachusetts, 2 cents higher than a week ago and 1 cent above the current U.S. average.

AAA's director of public and legislative affairs, Mary Maguire, says the increase in gas prices probably won't last much after the upcoming holiday weekend.

A year ago at this time, the average price for self-serve regular was $2.26. That's 58 cents lower than the current average.