Gas prices still falling in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices are still falling in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy survey shows the price of gasoline dropped 3.8 cents per gallon in Vermont in the last week, averaging $2.43. The price went down 2.6 cents per gallon in New Hampshire, averaging $2.31, and 1.8 cents in Maine, to $2.23.

The national average has increased half a penny week, to $2.24 a gallon. It dropped 14.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4cents per gallon lower than a year ago.