Gas prices still down in northern New England
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices are still dropping in northern New England.
Prices in Vermont have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72. Prices also were down 3.9 cents per gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.60. They fell 2.8 cents in Maine, to $2.56.
The latest GasBuddy survey shows the national average has fallen 7.8 cents per gallon last week to $2.53 a gallon. The national average has dropped 29.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
