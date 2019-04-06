Gas prices still climbing in New Jersey, across nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are still climbing in New Jersey and across the nation, and analysts are warning drivers to expect more of the same as the spring progresses.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey was $2.70 Friday, up a penny from a week ago and two cents higher than prices at this time a year ago.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.72 a gallon, up three cents from last week and six cents above the national average a year ago.

Analysts say gasoline stocks have been steadily decreasing since early February and oil prices have been increasing, meaning the surge in prices at the pump are likely to continue in the coming weeks.