Gas prices show little change in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices are holding steady in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets in Maine found that the average retail gasoline price went down a penny last week, to an average price of $2.85 a gallon. In New Hampshire, the price went down slightly to $2.80 a gallon. Vermont's price went up slightly, to $2.89 a gallon.

The national average is $2.85 per gallon. It's dropped 3.6 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 50.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.