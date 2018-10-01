Gas prices in Rhode Island inch up a penny

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has inched up a penny.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that its weekly price survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.84 per gallon, 1 cent higher than a week ago.

The price is 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.87, but 18 cents per gallon higher than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA Northeast official Lloyd Albert says oil inventories are strong and demand is down, but analysts will be following recent jumps in crude oil prices to see if they have any impact on consumers.

AAA found self-serve selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon and as high as $3.09.