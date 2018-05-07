https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Gas-prices-in-Rhode-Island-continue-to-rise-12894461.php
Gas prices in Rhode Island continue to rise
Updated 2:44 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island continue to rise.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular gas ticked up 3 cents in the past week to an average of $2.85.
That's four cents above the national average and 52 cents higher than the per-gallon price in Rhode Island a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.75 and as high as $2.99 per gallon.
An organization spokesman says crude oil prices topped $70 a barrel on Monday, and geopolitical tensions have forced the market upward.
View Comments