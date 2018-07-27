APNewsBreak: Gary Johnson mulling run for US Senate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson is considering jumping into the race for U.S. Senate in New Mexico as the current Libertarian candidate prepares to drops out.

Johnson consultant Ron Nielson told The Associated Press on Friday that the former New Mexico governor is "strongly considering" running for U.S. Senate if Libertarian candidate Aubrey Dunn quits the race.

Aubrey's son, attorney Blair Dunn, told the AP that his father was dropping out of the race and would release more details on Monday.

Libertarian Party of New Mexico Chris Luchini said it was his understanding that Aubrey Dunn was quitting the race.

The 65-year-old Johnson would go against Democratic incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich and Republican Mick Rich.

Johnson garnered 3 percent of the vote against President Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.