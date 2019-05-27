https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Game-wardens-police-search-for-man-who-fell-13898758.php
Game wardens, police, search for man who fell into stream
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — First responders in Maine are searching for a man who fell into a stream in Bangor.
Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department said the man fell into the Kenduskag Stream at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Maine Game Wardens and police and firefighters have been looking for him.
The Bangor Daily News reports police said the man and his wife were standing on a platform. The man, who has not been identified, apparently fell into the stream accidentally after jumping off of the wooden platform onto a concrete platform along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail.
