Gabbard reaches donor threshold to qualify for Dem debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tulsi Gabbard says her 2020 presidential campaign has reached the donor threshold to qualify for the Democratic debates that begin in June.

The congresswoman from Hawaii said in a video posted Wednesday night on Twitter that her campaign had collected contributions from at least 65,000 donors, ensuring that she can participate in the first two Democratic debates .

Gabbard says, "For a small campaign like ours without a big-dollar donor network and a campaign that refuses PAC contributions, we knew that we had to rely fully on the power of the people, and we've been blown away."

Candidates can also reach the stage by receiving 1% support in three reputable national or early nominating state polls.

Gabbard is among at least 18 Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination.