Gabbard calls for end of 'wasteful wars,' nuclear tension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says her top priorities if she's elected to the White House in 2020 would be to end military action in countries like Iraq and Syria and to de-escalate tensions with nuclear-armed countries like Russia and China.

The Hawaii congresswoman told a small but diverse crowd in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon that she wants to end what she called "wasteful regime change wars" that are costing the country trillions of dollars and instead spend that money on health care, education and other needs in the U.S.

Gabbard, a 37-year-old combat veteran, was making her first foray into early-nominating state Nevada as a presidential candidate.

She planned to hold a "meet and greet luau" west of the Las Vegas Strip later in the evening.