GOP supermajority in Kentucky hinges on outcome of 6 races

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican hopes of maintaining a supermajority in the state House of Representatives hinge on the outcomes of six races that are still too close to call. The races include a district in western Kentucky where the candidates are separated by just one vote.

Republicans entered the 2018 election with a 62-37 majority in the 100-seat House of Representatives. Republicans won 58 seats on Tuesday while Democrats won 36. A supermajority requires 60 votes.

Fewer than 100 votes total separate the candidates in the six undecided House races. Democrats are leading in four of them. If the results hold, it would give Republicans exactly 60 votes when the legislature reconvenes in January.