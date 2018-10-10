GOP official resigns over post on Davids and 'reservation'

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Sharice Davids talks to a volunteer at her campaign office in Overland Park, Kan. Davids is challenging Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in Kansas' 3rd District. less FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Sharice Davids talks to a volunteer at her campaign office in Overland Park, Kan. Davids is challenging Republican incumbent Kevin ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close GOP official resigns over post on Davids and 'reservation' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A local GOP official has resigned his party post in Kansas after fellow Republicans condemned his social media attack saying a Native American congressional candidate will be "sent back packing to the reservation."

The Kansas City Star reports that Michael Kalny of suburban Kansas City resigned Wednesday as a Republican precinct committee member.

In his Facebook message, Kalny called Democratic candidate Sharice Davids a "radical socialist kick boxing lesbian Indian." He sent the message Monday to the president of a local Democratic women's group.

Davids is an LGBT lawyer and member of the Wisconsin-based Ho-Chunk Nation running against Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder. She also has fought mixed martial arts bouts.

Yoder's spokesman and the Kansas GOP's executive director repudiated Kalny's remarks. Kalny did not return a telephone message seeking comment.