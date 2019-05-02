GOP lawmakers in Kansas try to revive tax relief legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to revive tax relief legislation aimed at helping individuals and businesses who are paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws.

The plan drafted Thursday by GOP negotiators for the House and Senate is smaller than a tax relief bill that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed in March. It would save taxpayers roughly $90 million during the budget year beginning in July.

Kelly said the state should study its entire tax system rather than rush a bill through.

But Republican leaders made tax relief a top priority and contend the state is receiving a "windfall" it doesn't deserve because of the federal tax changes at the end of 2017.

The Senate hoped to vote on the plan Thursday night.