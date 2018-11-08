GOP claims control of Alaska House as ballot count continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Republicans say they have regained control of the Alaska House. But the House speaker, Democrat Bryce Edgmon, says not so fast.

The GOP majority announced Wednesday stood at the minimum of 21 members. Rep. Dave Talerico said he was chosen to be the next speaker. He said the caucus was working out details, such as guiding principles.

But Edgmon, in a statement, said ballot counting continues and that there remains one tight House race whose outcome could split the 40-member House in half. A Republican leads in that Fairbanks House race.

If Republicans do take hold of the House, it would be significant. Republican Mike Dunleavy was elected governor, and Republicans are expected to hold the Senate.

Republicans have spent the past two years in the House minority.