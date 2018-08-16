GOP candidate runs for multiple offices to preserve spots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A perennial Vermont candidate is running as a Republican for at least five statewide offices, hoping to preserve all but one of the slots for other Republican prospects.

H. Brooke Paige earned the party's nomination to run for U.S. House, treasurer, secretary of state, auditor of accounts and attorney general in Tuesday's primary in Vermont. According to unofficial state results, he's also got the nomination to run for U.S. Senate, but The Associated Press found that race too close to call.

If the party finds other candidates, Paige can withdraw from any race by Aug. 24. The party then has seven days to nominate another candidate.

Vermont law allows candidates to run for multiple offices in the general election.

Paige plans to run for secretary of state.