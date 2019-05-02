GOP activist sues Rhode Island over launch of sports betting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Republican activist has sued Rhode Island lottery officials over the state's legalization and launch of sports betting without first seeking voter approval.

Daniel Harrop said Thursday sports betting should stop pending a statewide referendum. Former Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell and attorney Joe Larisa filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Harrop, a member of the party's central committee.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has said the legal advice he has seen states that voters approved sports betting when they approved casino gambling, and he's confident Rhode Island would prevail in any challenge.

Harrop says he's not opposed to gambling, but the state must follow its constitution and ask voters whether gambling should expand.

Rhode Island is the only New England state currently offering sports betting.