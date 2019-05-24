GM's Barra, Lockheed's Hewson among highest paid female CEOs
Here are the 10 highest-paid female CEOs for 2018, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
The AP's compensation study covered 340 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.
Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
___
1. Mary Barra
General Motors
$21.9 million
Change from last year: 0%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 281 times, down from 295
___
2. Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin
$21.5 million
Change: Up 7%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 191 times, up from 186
___
3. Phebe Novakovic
General Dynamics
$20.7 million
Change: Down 2%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 240 times, up from 218
___
4. Virginia Rometty
IBM
$17.6 million
Change: Down 3%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 319 times, down from 341
___
5. Adena Friedman
Nasdaq
$14.4 million
Change: 0%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 129 times, down from 132
___
6. Mary Dillon
Ulta Beauty
$14.2 million
Change: Up 90%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 556 times, up from 275
___
7. Susan Griffith
Progressive
$14.2 million
Change: Up 53%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 225 times, up from 136
___
8. Vicki Hollub
Occidental Petroleum
$14.1 million
Change: Up 11%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 114 times, up from 110
___
9. Lynn Good
Duke Energy
$13.8 million
Change: Down 35%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 119 times, down from 175
___
10. Lisa Su
Advanced Micro Devices
$13.4 million
Change: Up 23%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 165 times, up from 121