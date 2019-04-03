Funeral set for Illinois trooper struck during traffic stop

In this undated photo provided by the Illinois State Police is Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, who was killed in the crash that occurred on Route 20 near Route 75 Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Freeport, Ill. Jones-Story was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle at the time of the crash and is the second state trooper killed in a crash this year. Trooper Christopher Lambert was fatally hit by a vehicle in January while he directed traffic during a snow storm near a crash on I-294 near Northbrook. (Illinois State Police via AP) less In this undated photo provided by the Illinois State Police is Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, who was killed in the crash that occurred on Route 20 near Route 75 Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Freeport, Ill. ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Funeral set for Illinois trooper struck during traffic stop 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WARREN, Ill. (AP) — The funeral is set for an Illinois State Police trooper killed when she was struck by a truck during a traffic stop.

Services for Trooper Brooke Jones-Story are planned Wednesday afternoon at Warren High School in the northern Illinois town of Warren near the Wisconsin border. A procession will follow.

Jones-Story died Thursday in the crash along Route 20 near Route 75 in Freeport. She was a 12-year veteran of the state police from District 16 in Pecatonica. The 34-year-old is one of three Illinois troopers killed in traffic crashes so far this year.

Jones-Story's family remembered her as a "strong woman" who "had a passion for service." They say she worked with rescue animals on her farm, was a Chicago Cubs fan and liked working out and Disney movies.