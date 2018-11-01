Funeral home seeks to exhume stillborn fetus for DNA tests

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a Gary funeral home being sued for failing to bury a fetus stillborn in 1996 want the remains exhumed to determine if the plaintiff was the father.

A Lake County judge heard arguments Wednesday on the Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home's exhumation request to conduct DNA testing and compare the results to Wyatt Puryear's DNA.

Puryear's lawsuit alleging negligence says he paid for his son's burial after he was stillborn in March 1996, and attended a cemetery service where he believed the remains were buried.

The Post-Tribune reports the fetus was found inside the funeral home in 2012.

The business' attorneys want the exhumation and testing to "assure" Puryear's paternity.

Puryear's attorney, Kevin Smith, opposes that, calling it "the most ghoulish request that I can think of."

