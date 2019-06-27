Funeral held for Nebraska trooper killed last week in crash

The funeral procession for Nebraska state trooper Jerry L. Smith winds its way through Scottsbluff, Neb., Thursday June 27, 2019. The Nebraska State Patrol said that 51-year-old Smith died June 20, 2019, in a crash on Highway 26 in western Nebraska that also killed a 28-year-old man. (Jeff Bundy/Omaha World-Herald via AP) less The funeral procession for Nebraska state trooper Jerry L. Smith winds its way through Scottsbluff, Neb., Thursday June 27, 2019. The Nebraska State Patrol said that 51-year-old Smith died June 20, 2019, in a ... more Photo: Jeff Bundy, AP Photo: Jeff Bundy, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Funeral held for Nebraska trooper killed last week in crash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — More than 300 people, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and law enforcement officers from around the country, attended the funeral of a Nebraska state trooper killed in a crash in western Nebraska.

The funeral Thursday for 51-year-old Trooper Jerry Smith was held in Western Nebraska Community College's gym in Scottsbluff, a week after he died in a crash on Highway 26 in western Nebraska that also killed a 28-year-old man.

Smith, who had a lengthy career in the military that included being awarded a Bronze Star Medal, joined the patrol at age 47. He was believed to be the oldest person to complete the patrol's Basic Recruit Camp.

Smith is survived by his wife of more than 30 years and two adult children.