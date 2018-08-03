Fridge fire quelled by New Canaan firefighters

NEW CANAAN — A fiery refrigerator in a Bald Hill Road residence required firefighter intervention early Friday morning.

The New Canaan Fire Department responded to reports of smoke billowing out of a home’s garage at 140 Bald Hill Road around 12:13 a.m. Friday morning. The homeowners alerted the department after the burning odor reached inside their home.

First arriving units found that a refrigerator in the garage of the home had caught fire.

New Canaan Fire Marshal Fred Baker said the fire was quickly extinguished with “damage limited to the garage and its contents.”

There were no injuries in the fire, and the homeowners were able to stay in the home after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.