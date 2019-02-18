Freshmen in Congress seek to address opioid addiction

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts lawmaker is among a group of more than three dozen first-term members of the U.S. House pledging to tackle the nation's deadly opioid addiction crisis.

U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan says she has joined the bipartisan Freshmen Working Group on Addiction. The Lowell Democrat says her state has seen overdose death rates above the national average and notes that Americans are more likely to die from opioids than from car crashes.

The working group was founded by Rep. David Trone, a freshman Democrat from Maryland. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Connecticut Democrat, also is a member.

The group plans to meet regularly to hear from experts and those affected by addiction. They also plan to promote legislation and policies that address the crisis and visit to research and treatment facilities.