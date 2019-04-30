Freeze warning Wednesday for Reno, western Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning early Wednesday for much of the Sierra's eastern front, including Reno-Sparks and Carson City where overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20s.

Fernley, Fallon, Gardnerville, Yerington and Susanville, California are included in the warning that is in effect Wednesday from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Reno said Monday a strong cold front will push Wednesday's lows below freezing across much of the region.

It recommends taking steps to protect cold-sensitive vegetation and exposed parts of irrigation systems. Icy spots are possible in the valleys and freezing fog is expected to form north of Lake Tahoe around Truckee, California.