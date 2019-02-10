Freeway through Sierra Nevada closed amid snowstorm

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have shut a 95-mile stretch of highway in Northern California amid another snowstorm hitting the Sierra Nevada.

The California Highway Patrol shut Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line because of multiple spinouts.

Forecasters issued a winter storm warning of whiteout conditions until Sunday evening because of heavy snow and strong winds throughout the mountain region.

The National Weather Service predicted 12 to 24 inches of snow dropping in the greater Lake Tahoe area, with winds in the mountain ridges gusting up to 110 mph.

A snow storm last weekend trapped more than 120 people for five days in a resort in the southern Sierra. In Yosemite National Park, as many as 50 housing structures were damaged by trees toppled during a snowstorm earlier this week.