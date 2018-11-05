Frank Donze, New Orleans political reporter, dead at 64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Frank Donze (DAHN'-zee), who covered New Orleans area politics for more than three decades as a reporter for The Times-Picayune, has died at age 64.

Family members said Donze died Saturday at his home of an apparent heart attack.

Since 2012, he had been a spokesman for the Audubon Nature Institute. But he was best known and widely admired for his 35-year newspaper career. Most of it was spent covering New Orleans politics and city government, beginning in the early 1980s with Mayor Dutch Morial and continuing into Mitch Landrieu's first term.

Donze was part of The Times-Picayune team that won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

Survivors include his wife and two daughters.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church in New Orleans.